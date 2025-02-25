Uproar over CAG Report on Delhi Excise Policy

TNI Bureau: An uproar erupted in the Delhi Assembly following the tabled CAG report on the state’s excise policy. The report criticizes sub-optimal implementation and alleges widespread corruption, including black marketing of liquor and irregularities in license issuance under Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

AAP leaders claim the report confirms systemic corruption in the previous administration, while BJP members argue it exposes earlier policy failures. Both sides have vowed to scrutinize the findings further and take appropriate actions to address the shortcomings. Lawmakers on both fronts insisted that views from all stakeholders be considered during subsequent discussions.