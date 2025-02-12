Jual Oram seeks disciplinary action against his Private Secretary

TNI Bureau: Union Minister Jual Oram has written a letter to Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja seeking disciplinary action against his Private Secretary IAS officer Dr. Parag Harshad Gavali for his long-time absence in office.

As per the letter issued by Jual Oram, Gavali has been absent from duty without authorization since 23rd January 2025.

His continued unauthorized absence is in violation of the service rules and caused disruption in the functioning of the office, Oram mentioned in the letter.