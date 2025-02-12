Odisha to host Star-Studded CCL 2025 at Barabati

TNI Bureau: The much-awaited Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2025 is set to grace Odisha with its star-studded presence.
The event will take place on February 16, 2025, at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, with the Bengal Tigers team proudly calling this venue their home ground for the 2025 season.
Celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Sonu Sood, Mika Singh, Ayushman Khurana, Ritesh Deshmukh, Jhanvi Kapoor, and many more will be joining the action-packed games.
This thrilling cricket spectacle will feature the defending champions Bengal Tigers facing the powerhouse Mumbai team alongside an exhibition match featuring an Odia Celebrity Team, led by actors Sidhant Mohapatra and Anubhab Mohanty. The local touch will also shine through with former Ranji cricketers, such as Jitu Satpathy and Pawan Agarwal taking part.
The event is being organized by Eugenix Hair Sciences, led by Dr. Pradeep Sethi and Dr. Arika Bansal, in partnership with the CCL Odisha Core Committee. The team, headed by Chief Coordinator Ajay Agarwal and a dedicated group of professionals, has worked tirelessly to bring CCL to Odisha. The committee also includes Dr. Satyabrat Minaketan (Chief Convenor), Golak Mohapatra (Advisor), Basudeb Bhatta (Convenor), and many others.
The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at 2:00 PM on February 16, 2025, with the presence of Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and other distinguished dignitaries.
Boney Kapoor, the proud owner of the Bengal Tigers, has selected Barabati Stadium as the home ground for the team in the 2025 season.
The Bengal Tigers will play against Mumbai in the second match of the day, following the Punjab vs. Bhojpuri clash at 2:00 PM. “We are excited to bring CCL to Odisha and provide fans with the unique opportunity to watch their favorite Bollywood stars play live,” said Basudeb Bhatta, Convenor of CCL Odisha. Tickets for CCL 2025 are available online, and physical ticket counters have been open at Barabati Stadium from February 11, 2025. Additional ticket outlets will be available at key locations, including the airport, railway stations, bus stands, and hotels, ensuring easy access for fans.
