Odisha to host Star-Studded CCL 2025 at Barabati

The Bengal Tigers will play against Mumbai in the second match of the day, following the Punjab vs. Bhojpuri clash at 2:00 PM. “We are excited to bring CCL to Odisha and provide fans with the unique opportunity to watch their favorite Bollywood stars play live,” said Basudeb Bhatta, Convenor of CCL Odisha. Tickets for CCL 2025 are available online, and physical ticket counters have been open at Barabati Stadium from February 11, 2025. Additional ticket outlets will be available at key locations, including the airport, railway stations, bus stands, and hotels, ensuring easy access for fans.