Cuttack Balijatra to be held from November 8-16

TNI Bureau: After a two-year long break, Cuttack will host the historic Baliyatra festival from November 8 to 16. The district administration held a preparatory meeting headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra to plan the grandiose Balijatra-2022 this year.

The district administration, in collaboration with the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), and other line departments, has developed a roadmap for its implementation. In anticipation of increased foot traffic, the administration intends to expand the area to 100 acres this time.

“Cuttack’s Balijatra attracts approximately 50 lakh visitors.” We expect more visitors this year because the state’s largest trade show has been unable to take place for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, we intend to expand the area to 100 acres. “An area of approximately 40 acres will be kept exclusively for parking,” Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani stated. Around 15 crore to be spent by Govt department for Balijatra.