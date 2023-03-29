Jharsuguda Bypolls on May 10; Results on May 13

TNI Bureau: The by-election to Jharsuguda assembly seat in Odisha will be held on May 10 while the results will be declared on May 13, announced the Chief Election Commissioner today.

By-election to the Jharsuguda assembly segment was necessitated following the murder of MLA Naba Das, who was the health Minister of Odisha government.

Naba Das had won the 2019 election in Congress ticket but later he joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and subsequently got a berth in Odisha Cabinet and became the health minister.

Given the fact that Baba’s daughter Deepali Das has become active in politics, the State ruling party likely to field her for the bypoll. Deepali is all set to contest the Bypolls on BJD ticket.