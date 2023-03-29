World Bank approves USD 100 Million Loan for Odisha to improve Disaster Response

TNI Bureau: The World Bank has reportedly approved a USD 100 million loan to help Odisha strengthen its early forecasting systems for improved disaster response.

The loan, which has a maturity of 12.5 years with a grace period of three years, is also expected to enhance Odisha’s social protection coverage for poor and vulnerable households through digital platforms.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha with 480 km coastline is vulnerable to natural disasters like cyclones and floods. Besides, it is exposed to tsunami risk.

According to the World Bank statement, the loan will help reduce losses caused by natural disasters through a multi-hazard digital warning system and strengthen the state’s data collection efforts for better resilience planning.