Jay Dholakia Speaks Out; Responds to Naveen’s Charges

Nuapada: BJP candidate Jay Dholakia has criticised Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, accusing him of visiting Nuapada only for political reasons ahead of the bypoll. His remarks came a day after Patnaik campaigned in the district and targeted the BJP.

Jay Dholakia, son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, said that despite his father’s long service to the BJD, no party leader came to see him when he was seriously ill or attended his funeral. “He (Naveen) had close relations with my father. I considered him a father figure. But when my father was fighting for his life, no one came. Even after his death, they did not visit. Now, just a month later, they are coming here for votes,” Jay said.

He accused the BJD of showing “selective empathy” and said the people of Nuapada could see through what he called an emotional political strategy. “My father gave his 100 percent to the party, but they did not give him even 1 percent of that loyalty in return,” he added.

Dholakia, who recently joined the BJP, said the bypoll would allow voters to respond to the “neglect and opportunism” of the BJD leadership.

During his rally on Sunday, Naveen Patnaik had accused the BJP of halting developmental projects started during his government’s tenure. He reminded the public of Biju Patnaik’s role in forming the district and praised late MLA Rajendra Dholakia’s contribution. Patnaik also criticised Jay Dholakia’s defection to the BJP, saying the ruling party was “stealing candidates” from the BJD.

“The people know who has worked for them sincerely,” Patnaik said, urging voters to support BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria. He also questioned the BJP’s welfare record, asking if people were receiving free electricity, pensions, and fertiliser benefits as promised.

