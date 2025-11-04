Six Killed as Passenger Train Hits Goods Train in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur

Bilaspur: At least six people were killed and several others injured after a passenger train collided with a stationary goods train in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district on Tuesday. The accident took place on the Bilaspur–Katni route near Lal Khadan area.

Officials said the Korba MEMU passenger train reportedly overshot a signal and hit the rear of a goods train standing on the track. The impact caused several coaches to derail and damaged overhead wires and the signalling system, bringing train movement to a halt.

Rescue teams, including railway staff, RPF personnel, and local police, reached the site and began relief work. Medical teams are treating the injured, and senior officials are supervising restoration efforts.

Railways has issued helpline numbers for information and assistance:

Champa Junction: 808595652

Raigarh: 975248560

Pendra Road: 8294730162

Accident site: 9752485499, 8602007202

Train services on the route have been cancelled or diverted. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the collision, and restoration work is underway.