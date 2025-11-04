TNI Morning News Headlines – November 04, 2025

📌Bada Osha celebrated with devotional fervour at Baba Dhabaleswar Shrine in Cuttack.
📌Odia youth Adarsha Behera from Kotakana village in Jagatsinghpur reportedly kidnapped in Sudan. Family members Government appeal for his rescue.
📌Kartika Purnima Special Trains: ECoR to operate additional services between Berhampur and Puri to manage the heavy rush of passengers.
📌Telangana Government announces Rs 7 lakh ex-gratia for deceased, Rs 2 lakh for injured in Chevella bus accident.
📌Voting underway for the JNU Students’ Union elections; students cast their ballots to elect a new central panel and councillors for schools on the campus.
📌Special Intensive Revision (SIR) begins in UP; BLOs to visit households with forms.
📌Air India Delhi-Bengaluru flight diverted to Bhopal after technical snag.
📌Income Tax Department raids on Utkal Builders in Bhubaneswar.
📌Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu meets Indian envoy in London, discusses ways to boost trade ties.
📌Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category, AQI recorded at 309.
📌Bhutan hosts Global Peace Prayer Festival uniting Buddhist leaders worldwide.
