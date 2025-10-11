Jay Dholakia, son of late BJD leader Rajendra Dholakia, likely to join BJP ahead of Nuapada bypoll

Bhubaneshwar: Jay Dholakia, son of late Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Rajendra Dholakia, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Nuapada Assembly by-election. Sources said his formal induction may happen soon at the local BJP office, marking a setback for the ruling BJD, which had been considering him as its candidate for the bypoll.

The by-election, scheduled for November 11, was announced following the death of Rajendra Dholakia in early September. His son’s move to the BJP, just a month before voting, could change the political situation in Nuapada, where the Dholakia family has held strong public support for many years.

BJD leaders, including party vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, had earlier indicated that Jay Dholakia might be fielded to continue his father’s legacy. The party had already started groundwork for the by-election, including plans for a padayatra and voter outreach.

If Jay Dholakia joins the BJP, the BJD may need to reconsider its campaign and candidate selection. Political Intelligence Network (PiN) had earlier reported on September 14 that this shift was possible.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.