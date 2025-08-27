Jammu and Kashmir: 41 Dead After Heavy Rains, Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Route

TNI Bureau: At least 41 people have died in rain-related incidents across Jammu and Kashmir after two days of heavy rainfall caused landslides and flash floods. Most casualties occurred in a major landslide on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route in Reasi district, where 34 bodies have been recovered. Around 20 people were injured.

The landslide struck near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Ardhkuwari, forcing suspension of the pilgrimage for a second day. Rescue teams are still clearing debris and searching for survivors.

Rain also damaged bridges, electricity poles, and mobile towers, while several roads were blocked by landslides. Rail services to Jammu and Katra were severely hit, with over 120 trains cancelled, short-terminated, or diverted.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Jammu to review the situation and announced ₹6 lakh compensation for families of the deceased, ₹1 lakh for the seriously injured, and ₹50,000 for those with minor injuries.

Schools and colleges will remain closed on Thursday. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing, as rivers including the Jhelum remain above flood alert levels in parts of Anantnag and Srinagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and assured support.