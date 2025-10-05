Internet Services suspended for 24 Hours in Violence-hit Cuttack

TNI Bureau: In view of the ongoing tension, restrictions have been imposed on Internet and Social Media usage in Cuttack from 7 PM today to 7 PM tomorrow to curb fake news and rumours following stone pelting and clash between two groups during Goddess Durga idol immersion.

Odisha Government on Sunday ordered a temporary suspension of internet and social media services across the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) area, and the 42 Mauza region.

The directive came after the Cuttack District Administration expressed concern over the misuse of the internet for spreading communal violence circulating false and provocative messages via social media platforms.

Following the tension, CM Mohan Majhi has directed the DGP (Director General of Police) to camp in Cuttack to oversee the situation.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday appealed residents of Cuttack to maintain peace, discipline, and harmony in the City.