Inspector-in-Charge of Gangapur Police Station dies of Bullet Injury
Insight Bureau: The Inspector-in-Charge of Gangapur Police Station in Ganjam District Deb Kumar Gamang died after being injured by a bullet on Friday afternoon.
According to reports, Gamang sustained a bullet injury following which he was rushed to Aska Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead.
The cause behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.
