Inspector-in-Charge of Gangapur Police Station dies of Bullet Injury

According to reports, Gamanga sustained a bullet injury following which he was rushed to Aska Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  The Inspector-in-Charge of Gangapur Police Station in Ganjam District Deb Kumar Gamang died after being injured by a bullet on Friday afternoon.

The cause behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

