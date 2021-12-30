India’s Omicron Tally rises to 984, Delhi tops the List

Insight Bureau: India’s Omicron cases rose to 984 across the country, an increase of 177 infections reported a day before, according to the reports from various states.

The health ministry also said as many as 13,154 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to over 34.8 million. Also, 268 people succumbed to the coronavirus disease in the same period and the country’s death toll climbed to 480,860, the health ministry’s data also showed.

Delhi with 263 Omicron cases followed by Maharashtra with 252 and Gujarat with 97 cases added the most to the national tally of the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus with Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65, Telangana 62, Tamil Nadu 46, Karnataka 43, Andhra Pradesh 16, Haryana 14, Odisha 14, West Bengal 11, Madhya Pradesh 9, Uttarakhand 4, Chandigarh and Assam 3 in each, Puducherry 2 and 1 each in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

The variant has now been detected from 24 states and Union territories.

Meanwhile, 342 of the 984 Omicron patients have been discharged, the ministry’s data showed. Active cases recorded at 642.