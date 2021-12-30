Covid Explosion across the Globe; USA Worst Hit

The United States has set a single-day record of COVID-19 cases, with 484,377 new cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Infection (CDC) informed on Thursday.

The latest record comes as the Omicron variant continues to cause a global increase in COVID-19 cases. This new variant has proven to be the most transmissible strain of the novel coronavirus the US has seen since the pandemic began last year.

The Omicron variant has accounted for 58.6 per cent of all new infections in the US in the week ending on December 25, according to CDC data.

During the week of December 20-26, following a gradual increase since October, the global number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 11 per cent as compared to the previous week.

According to sources France also sees a surge in the tally with 208,099 cases followed by UK 183,037, Spain 100, 760, Italy 98,030, Argentina 42, 032, Germany 41,816, Turkey 36,684, Canada 32,684 and Greece 28,828.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa last month. South African health authorities, but also health experts from other countries, have said the Omicron variant is much more transmissible but produces mild cases.