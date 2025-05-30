India’s largest Kidney Mass removed at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

In a proud moment of medical excellence, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has achieved a major milestone by successfully removing an 8.7 kg kidney mass—the largest ever reported in India—from a 50-year-old man suffering from Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD).

The patient from Nayagarh district had been suffering from severe pain and discomfort due to the massive kidney. The surgery brought a great relief and marked the end of a long-standing struggle from the mass. He is now stable and recovering well.

The five-hour high-risk surgery was led by Dr. Manoj Kumar Das, Associate Professor of Urology, with support from Dr. Sambit Tripathy, Assistant Professor, and a team of young resident doctors — Dr. Saharsh, Dr. Mithlesh, Dr. Huzaifa, Dr. Sabique, and Dr. Sachin. Their teamwork and dedication were key to the success of this complex surgery.

This challenging operation was made possible through the critical support by the anesthesia team led by Dr. Pooja Bihani with resident doctors. All along the efforts of nursing officers Shreya and Parineeta, along with other OT staffs and technicians whose contributions ensured every detail was flawlessly executed.

Dr. Das expressed his gratitude: “This was not just a medical success but a story of trust and teamwork. We thank the patient and his family for their faith, and our institute for the support that made this possible.” He and the team also extended heartfelt thanks to the Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas for the unwavering support and institutional backing. The team thanked Dr. Prasant Nayak, head of Urology dept, for his continued support and encouragement.

This surgery marks a new chapter in urology and highlights AIIMS Bhubaneswar as a centre of advanced, compassionate care.