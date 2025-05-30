TNI Morning News Headlines – May 30, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi expresses grief over Sikkim bus tragedy, sends team to assist affected Odia tourists. Several passengers from Odisha were on board.
➡️Union Education Ministry approves the opening of KV Jeypore. The Kendriya Vidyalaya will be functional at the ITDA Building, Jeypore.
➡️Mining Scam: Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate Chintan Raghuvanshi arrested by CBI in Rs 20 lakh bribery case in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha forms a Special Investigation Team to probe the Maoist-led explosive heist in Sundargarh.
➡️Odisha Government to install sanitary pad vending machines at schools, colleges, and offices soon.
➡️Odisha Vigilance seizes Rs 2.1 crore cash from chief engineer Baikuntha Nath Sarangi’s residences in Bhubaneswar and Angul.
➡️Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will lead a delegation accompanying the relics of Lord Buddha from Vietnam to India.
➡️Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the Indian Navy personnel onboard INS Vikrant in Goa on Friday.
➡️Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai administers oath of office to Justice Vijay Bishnoi, new judge of the Supreme Court.
➡️Former Kamakhyanagar MLA Prasanna Patanayak passes sway at the age of 74.
➡️PM Modi to meet family of Pahalgam terror attack victim in Kanpur.
➡️PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 48,520 crore in Bihar.
➡️Delhi Police arrest a man from Rajasthan for aiding Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) by supplying Indian mobile SIM cards for espionage activities.
➡️Cocaine worth Rs 8.6 crore recovered from stomach of Ugandan national at Mumbai airport.
➡️International Peacekeepers Day: Two Indian peacekeepers Brig. Gen. Amitabh Jha and Hav. Sanjay Singh honoured posthumously for sacrifice in line of duty.
