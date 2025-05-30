TNI Evening News Headlines – May 30, 2025

➡️Two covid cases detected in Cuttack.
➡️16 police officers belonging to OPS Subordinate Branch are promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) level.
➡️Security personnel today recovered a more than three tonnes (over 75%) of looted explosives following an exchange of fire between security personnel and Naxalite in the border region of Jharkhand.
➡️CBI arrested Chintan Raghuvanshi, a deputy director of ED posted in Odisha, in connection with a bribery case.
➡️BJP Mahila Morcha Secretary from Jajpur, Itishree Jena is missing. She was travelling with her family when their tourist vehicle fell 1000 feet into the Teesta River.
➡️AIIMS Bhubaneswar doctors successfully removed India’s largest 8.7 kg kidney mass from a 50-year-old man.
➡️Crime Branch intensifies probe in Jharsuguda in Naba Das murder case.
➡️Odisha Government will soon provide reservation to students of SEBC in technical education, informed Odisha Minister Sampad Chandra Swain.
➡️Man arrested for threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Bihar visit.
➡️Supreme Court directs National Board of Examination (NBE) to hold NEET-PG 2025 exam in one shift on June 15.
➡️1 dead, 8 missing as a tourist vehicle plunges into Teesta River in Sikkim.
➡️CRPF DG reviews security readiness in Jammu ahead of Amarnath Yatra, scheduled from July 3 to August 9.
➡️17 Maoists active in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur and Sukma districts surrendered before police.
➡️Security has been heightened after an email threatening a fidayeen (suicide) attack was received targeting Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini’s official residence and the State secretariat.
➡️The first centre fuselage assembly for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A, handed over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by M/s VEM Technologies in Hyderabad.
➡️BJP rubbishes the reports of proposed door-to-door Sindoor distribution plan by the party; says no such decision was made.
➡️PM Narendra Modi unveils projects worth over Rs 48,520 Cr in Bihar’s Karakat.
➡️India’s Pooja Singh clinches Gold medal in the women’s high jump event at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025.
Comments are closed.