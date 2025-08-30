Does AI Have Credibility? Is It Killing Jobs For No Big Gain?

By Suman Rodrigues: Does AI have credibility, and is it taking away jobs while giving poor results? These questions are now at the center of global debates as companies, governments, and workers grapple with the rapid spread of artificial intelligence.

Experts say AI can make work faster and cheaper but warn it also produces errors and can replace human workers without proper safeguards. A key problem is “hallucination,” when AI confidently gives false or invented information. Researchers at MIT Sloan note that bias and mistakes stem from the way AI is trained.

At the same time, businesses are using AI to automate customer service, data entry, and human-resource tasks, leading to job losses in some sectors. The International Labour Organization has cautioned that AI may increase pressure on workers and called for stronger protections.

Reports from McKinsey and the OECD suggest AI can raise productivity and create new opportunities, but only with better training, safety checks, and clear workplace rules.