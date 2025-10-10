India’s Cosmic Diplomacy: Redefining International Relations in the New Global Order

TNI Bureau: India’s ambitions in space are rapidly transcending the boundaries of science and technology, emerging as a bold statement of its evolving global identity. As the nation advances towards long-duration human presence in low-Earth orbit and extends its reach into the cislunar domain between Earth and the Moon, it is charting a distinct and independent trajectory in the new era of space exploration.

Unlike the existing power blocs dominating the current geoeconomic and geopolitical rivalries, namely, the US-led Artemis Accords alliance and the China-Russia-backed International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) initiative, India has consciously refused to be tied to any single axis of power. While New Delhi has endorsed the Washington-initiated Artemis Accords, it continues to maintain a measured distance from the Beijing-Moscow partnership, reflecting a deliberate posture of strategic autonomy.

This nuanced stance is emblematic of India’s broader foreign policy vision—collaboration without alignment, partnership without dependency. Rather than taking sides in the growing space race, India seeks to harness opportunities across all fronts to maximise national and global benefits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call at the 2023 BRICS Summit in South Africa for establishing a BRICS Space Exploration Consortium was a manifestation of this pragmatic approach. The proposal envisioned transforming the expanded BRICS platform into a dynamic forum for scientific advancement and cooperative space research among emerging economies.

At home, India is gearing up for one of its most ambitious undertakings yet, the creation of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. Planned as a 50-tonne low-Earth orbit space station to be operational by 2040, the project represents far more than a technological milestone. It stands as a diplomatic bridge, symbolizing India’s commitment to democratizing access to outer space. By opening its infrastructure to Global South partners, India aims to enable shared scientific research and commercial ventures, domains long monopolized by a handful of technologically advanced nations.

This approach resonates with India’s long-standing post-colonial development narrative, which weaves together self-reliance, inclusivity, and global engagement. As a leading voice among emerging nations, India seeks not to replace China as the world’s manufacturing hub, but to redefine global cooperation through innovation, shared knowledge, and equitable growth.

Through this emerging form of cosmic diplomacy, India is positioning itself as a reflective global power, balancing nationalism with internationalism, and technological ambition with moral responsibility. Its journey to the stars, therefore, is not merely a pursuit of celestial milestones, but a reimagining of how nations can collaborate beyond Earth to shape a more balanced and inclusive world order.