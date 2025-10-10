Subrat Chhatoi aggressively defends VANIK

TNI Bureau: Refusing to buckle under pressure, noted Educationist and VANIK Founder Subrat Chhatoi, spoke out and aggressively defended his institution, daring the authorities to prove the “wild” allegations levelled by a few.

Subrat dared his critics and detractors, asking why they want to malign VANIK, its students and their parents. “The 12 Students caught in Police SI Recruitment Scam, had taken coaching from VANIK in 2021-22, and now it’s 2025. How VANIK would be responsible for what they do after 3-4 years,” he asked.

Subrat Chhatoi called the Crime Branch raid a “mistake” based on false narrative. Instead of going political, he focused on key points and justified those with arguments. “Recently, 159 students from VANIK cracked the OAS Exam. Did we manipulate that exam too,” he asked.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“VANIK has been serving the students for 12 years. Whoever got benefitted from our services, are proudly posted in different fields. Targeting VANIK without basis, will be a huge insult to their efforts, reputation and their parents,’ said Subrat.

Subrat Chhatoi advised the political leaders and a section of media to come up with facts instead of targeting VANIK unfairly based on rumours and speculations. “Arrest me if you have any iota of evidence. Target me if you want. But, don’t malign VANIK without any basis or substance,” he added.