Mohan Sarkar takes steps to fulfil long-standing demands of Journalists

TNI Bureau: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi has initiated measures to meet the longstanding demands of journalists. A high-level committee led by MLA Babu Singh recommended reforms, including a pension scheme, Journalist Protection Act, and enhanced I&PR recruitment.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The committee also recommended expansion of the Gopabandhu Health Insurance scheme to cover dependent parents of journalists, ensuring improved welfare and strengthened media infrastructure.