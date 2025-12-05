Primary Teachers in Odisha Protest at Lower PMG, Seek Pay Hike and Service Reforms

TNI Bureau: Thousands of primary school teachers from across Odisha staged a protest at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar on Friday, demanding better pay and improved service conditions. The teachers have been pressing for an upgrade of the basic post of primary teachers, a basic salary of ₹35,400 under Level-9, and the abolition of the contractual appointment system.

They also requested that all contractual service since 2001 be counted as regular service, along with national increments, an increase in grade pay from ₹2,200 to ₹4,200, and six notional increments.

Over 1.5 lakh teachers and teacher-educators in the state have raised these demands repeatedly, saying past government assurances have not been implemented. Protesters emphasized that while they do not want to disrupt students’ education, the current pay structure is inadequate compared to other states.

The teachers have vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are fully addressed.