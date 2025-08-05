Ruben Banerjee’s YouTube Channel Disappeared Mysteriously

TNI Bureau: In his last episode, Senior Journalist Ruben Banerjee was looking for the mystery behind Odisha Politics. But, two days later, his own Channel mysteriously disappeared from YouTube.

The one-year-old channel, ‘Mu Ruben Kahuchhi’ had created a storm of late with anti-government stories. His episode on CM Mohan Majhi’s lifestyle, had become highly controversial. In his last episode, Ruben had discussed about Naveen Patnaik, VK Pandian and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Ruben had claimed that his channel has been ‘permanently removed’. However, YouTube has replied to his post on X, saying their team is reviewing his appeal. Will Ruben make a comeback? Let’s wait and watch.