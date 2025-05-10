India, Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire

TNI Bureau: In a major diplomatic breakthrough, a full and immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan has officially been confirmed by India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Both the Countries agree to stop all military action on land, sea and air.

External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar and Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India, Randhir Jaiswal on their X handle announced that stoppage of firing & military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries. The Pakistan DGMO initiated the call this afternoon after which discussions took place and understanding reached.

Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Pakistan also took to X to announce that Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

US President Donald Trump earlier today made the announcement via his official social media handle, where he revealed that the agreement had been reached after several round of negotiations.

The announcement by Trump came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik. Rubio also made a similar statement on X.

US commended Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif for choosing the path of peace.