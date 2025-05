Official List of PAF Airbases hit by Indian Missiles Today

During a special briefing on the escalating conflict, India said it carried out airstrikes on several Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases.

📌Nur Khan/Chaklala

📌Rafiqui

📌Murid

📌Sukkur

📌Sialkot

📌Pasrur

📌Chunian

📌Sargodha

📌Skardu

📌Bholari

📌Jacobabad