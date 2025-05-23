Trump Goes Berserk; Warns Tim Cook

US President Donald Trump has shocked and upset his fans and followers in India, who strongly batted for his second term and backed him when he was facing a worst time during Biden’s tenure. Unfortunately. Trump has now turned out to be the biggest hurdle for India on the global arena.

Trump’s “not-so-friendly” approach towards India, has been a big concern in the recent weeks. His repeated warning to Apple’s Tim Cook, not to manufacture iPhone in India, has not gone down well with India. After Tim ignored Trump’s advice, the US President has now threatened him with a 25% tariff warning on iPhones sold in US, but manufactured in India. Will Trump relent? Or, will he continue to go berserk with his aggressive “America First” stand?