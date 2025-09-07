Abhijit Majumdar likely to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi

TNI Bureau: Famous Odia music director and singer Abhijit Majumdar is likely to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi, informed Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Sunday.

Mahaling, who visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar to inquire about Majumdar’s health condition, met the team of doctors who are treating him since his admission on September 4. He also met his family members and assured all support from the state government.

While speaking to the media persons, the Minister said that Majumdar’s health condition is improving slowly and all the internal organs are fine.

The music director’s treatment is going on as per the protocol and if needed, he will be shifted to Delhi AIIMS, he added.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Bhubaneswar said that he was found to have:

Osmotic Demyelination Syndrome (both pontine and extrapontine),

Bilateral Pneumonia (HAP),

Blood stream infection (MDRO- Acenetobactor),

Chronic liver disease

Dyseletrolytemia (hypokalemia, hypophosphatemia, hypomagnesimia)

Nutritional deficiency (Vitamin D, folic acid deficiency)

At present,

He is comatose, GCS-E2, VT, M2-3,

On mechanical ventilation support,

His kidney function, and liver function stabilized. His

Electrolytes abnormallities corrected.

He is on culture directed appropriate antibiotics, and other supportive care as per the standard protocol. His vitals are stable at present.