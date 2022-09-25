India beat Australia in 3rd T20I; Clinch Series

TNI Bureau: India thrashed Australia by 6 wickets in the 3rd and final T20I in Hyderabad to clinch the series 2-1. Despite losing the first T20I, India won back to back games to seal the series – much needed boost ahead of the T20I World Cup.

Earlier, Australia posted 186/7 in 20 overs. Green 52, Tim David 54 and Daniel Sams 28* were the top scorers. Axar Patel took 3 wickets for India. Green hit 3 sixes while David hit 4 sixes.

Despite losing KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma early, Team India consolidated the innings, thanks to Virat Kohli (63) and Suryakumar Yadav (69) who added 104 runs for the 3rd wicket. That took the game away from the Aussies.

Suryakumar Yadav took 36 balls for his 69 and hit 5 boundaries and 5 sixes. Kohli scored 63 off 48 balls with 3 boundaries and 4 sixes. India reached 187/4 in 19.5 overs. Daniel Sams took two wickets for Australia.

Australia had won the first T20I by 4 wickets. India won the second rain-curtailed (8 overs game) 2nd T20I by 6 wickets.