India appoints Dinesh Patnaik as High Commissioner to Canada 

TNI Bureau: The Indian government on Thursday appointed Dinesh K Patnaik, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, as the next High Commissioner of India to Canada.

Patnaik is currently serving as India’s Ambassador to Spain and is expected to take up his new assignment shortly. “Shri Dinesh K Patnaik (IFS: 1990), presently Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Canada. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” read a notification issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Dinesh reportedly has over 30 years of Diplomatic Experience. He has was given assignments within India and foreign nations, including postings in Beijing, Dhaka, Vienna, Geneva, Moscow, Myanmar, and the United Nations.

This apart, he has served as Ambassador to Morocco and Cambodia, Deputy High Commissioner in London, and Director-General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

As per reports, he handled the Khalistan issue within the Indian diaspora during his tenure as Deputy High Commissioner in the UK from 2016 to 2018.