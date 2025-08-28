100-Word Insight: RSS Chief’s Big Message

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat sought to end the speculations about a rift between the Sangh and Modi Government, saying the organization never takes the decisions related to BJP, but only offers suggestions and advice.

Sangh and BJP trust each other, said the RSS Chief. He further gave a big statement, saying RSS helps all political parties and governments, not just BJP.

Mohan Bhagwat also dismissed the rumours, saying Sangh does not have a say in selecting the BJP President. He also made it clear that he never hinted at retiring, but leaves it to Sangh to take the final call.