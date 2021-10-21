TNI Morning News Headlines – October 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 524 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 308 quarantine and 216 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 254 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (66).

➡️ Odisha reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (1) and Sundargarh (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,298.

➡️ As many as 68,919 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Mamita Meher Murder Case: BJP Mahila Morcha to hold a massive Women agitation in Bhubaneswar on October 23.

➡️ Police Take Accused Gobinda Sahu on 5-Day remand in Mamita Meher Murder case.

➡️ Crime Branch STF seizes 1.043 gms brown sugar following a raid near Tangi area on NH-16.

India News

➡️ 54 killed, 19 injured and 5 people missing due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand.

➡️ India reports 18,454 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs.

➡️ Recovery Rate currently stands at 98.15%.

➡️ India crosses 100 crore (1 billion) vaccinations.

➡️ India achieves the milestone of vaccinating 75% eligible population with 1st dose.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 8 States and UTs have achieved 100% vaccine coverage of the first dose.

➡️ With 2.5 crore doses administered in a single day on 17th September 2021, India created a new record.

➡️ IAF jet crashes in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, pilot safe.

➡️ PM Modi inaugurates the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS, Delhi.

➡️ Supreme Court says farmers have right to protest but cannot keep roads blocked indefinitely.

➡️ Supreme Court reopens for physical hearing for the first time since March 2020.

➡️ Bombay High Court to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea In Cruise Ship Drug Case on 26th October.

➡️ CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 92,961 crore to more than 63.23 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 18th October, 2021.

World News

➡️ Experts suggest Bitcoin may touch $100,000 per coin by end of 2021.

➡️ Taliban behead junior volleyball woman player.

➡️ US, Europe condemn N Korea ballistic missile launch at UN.

➡️ Singapore extends restrictions after reporting highest single-day Covid-19 deaths.

➡️ India relaxes quarantine norms for international arrivals.