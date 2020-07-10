65 Covid Warriors in Ganjam test positive for CoronaVirus

TNI Bureau: Ganjam District reported 320 new Covid-19 positive cases along with 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Covid Death Toll in the District has gone up to 34.

Out of the 320 Covid-19 positive cases, 65 are Covid Warriors. It’s a very alarming situation as more and more Covid Warriors are geting infected in Ganjam.

30 Corona Warriors in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) tested positive for the virus.

While 56 Covid-19 deaths have been reported across the State so far, Ganjam accounts for 34 fatalities. The Ganjam District Administration has launched mobile swab testing in the BeMC region today.

Ganjam Corona Updates – July 10

👉 Total Positive Cases – 3416

👉 Recovered – 1707

👉 Deceased – 34

👉 Active – 1674

👉 Death due to other than COVID – 1