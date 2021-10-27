100-Word Edit: Crackdown on pro-Pakistan Elements

Celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India, raising anti-India slogans and singing their national anthem, on the Idian soil, can’t be tolerated at any cost.

Students at Government Medical College and the Sher E Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar are charged under the stringent UAPA on above charges. They are not misguided kids, rather they know what they are doing and feel proud of it.

Unless proven innocent, they can’t get government jobs, passports or driving license. There will be no support from rhe State, which is justified when you work against it. Hope it serves as a deterrent in future.