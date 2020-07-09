11 Covid-19 cases in CMC area in Cuttack; 2 from SCB

TNI Bureau: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has reported 11 new Covid-19 cases today taking the number of positive cases to 213. Active cases stand at 179.

Two cases have been detected in the isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital while one case was found in a private nursing home. One more case linked to a previous case of Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre has been reported today.

3 more local contact cases of Coronavirus have been found in CMC area.

CMC Corona Updates – July 9

👉 Total Covid-19 cases – 213

👉 Recovered – 32

👉 Deceased – 2

👉 Active – 179