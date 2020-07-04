Huge! India reports 22,771 new Covid-19 cases in a Single Day

TNI Bureau: India registered 442 deaths and highest single-day spike of 22,771 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Positive cases stand at 648315 including 235433 active cases, 394227 cured/discharged/migrated & 18655 deaths.

The total number of samples tested up to July 3 is 95,40,132 of which 2,42,383 samples were tested on Friday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State in the country with more 6,330 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, its highest count of cases in a single day, taking the total to 1,86,626. Recovery rate has further improved to 60.80%.