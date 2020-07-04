Odisha reports 495 new Covid-19 cases; 5 deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 495 fresh Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 8601 including 2853 active cases, 5705 cured/discharged/ & 34 deaths.

Of the 495 new cases, 355 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 140 are local cases.

Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with more 216 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 2,066 and death toll to 20 in the District.

Khordha reported 50 covid-19 cases and 2 deaths in last 24 hours while Cuttack District reported 13 cases & 1 death due to other than COVID-19 in last 24 hours. A 60-year-old Covid-19 positive male patient of Cuttack district passed away due to Terminal Gall Bladder cancer with obstructive jaundice.

Both deaths in Khordha district have been reported from Bhubaneswar (M, 51 and M, 64). The 3 Covid-19 deceased from Ganjam have been identified as M (50), M (27) and M (35).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (216), Khordha (50), Sundargarh (36), Mayurbhanj (28), Angul (24), Puri (18), Cuttack (13), Balasore (13), Bhadrak (12), Jagatsinghpur (12), Kendrapara (11), Nabarangpur (11), Jharsuguda (8), Kandhamal (8), Gajapati (7), Sambalpur (6), Keonjhar (5), Koraput (5), Malkangiri (5), Bargarh (2), Sonepur (2), Dhenkanal (1), Jajpur (1), Nayagarh (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 5 (Ganjam 3, Khordha 2)

➡️ Deaths due to other than COVID – 1 (Cuttack)