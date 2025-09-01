Hoping Against The Hopes: Can China Be Trusted?

By Suman Rodrigues: The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on September 1 brought together leaders from across Eurasia, with Chinese President Xi Jinping calling for a new global security and economic order that prioritises the “Global South.” The gathering also saw Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin share warm interactions with Xi, projecting an image of unity. Yet beneath the handshakes and pledges of cooperation, serious doubts remain over whether China can truly be trusted as a reliable partner.

Xi promoted his “Global Governance Initiative,” attacking what he called “hegemonism” and pushing for alternatives to Western-dominated institutions. He pledged financial aid worth 2 billion yuan to SCO members, loans through a banking consortium, and a new artificial intelligence centre. Beijing also invited partners to join its lunar research project. These commitments were framed as efforts to build stability, but critics warn they strengthen China’s grip over dependent economies.

For India, the visit carried special weight as it marked Modi’s first trip to China in seven years. He urged SCO members to act decisively against terrorism, stressing that there should be “no double standards.” The bloc strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, echoing India’s call for accountability of those supporting cross-border terrorism. On the sidelines, Modi held separate meetings with Xi and Putin. With Xi, he described India and China as “development partners, not rivals,” while with Putin he pressed for peace in Ukraine.

Still, deep tensions linger. India’s trade deficit with China touched $99 billion last year, a structural imbalance that experts say cannot be corrected easily. While both sides spoke of cooperation, India remains heavily reliant on Chinese intermediate goods, leaving its industries vulnerable. At the same time, cheap Chinese exports are flooding Indian markets, threatening local producers. Delhi has already launched several antidumping cases, reflecting mistrust despite political goodwill.

China’s show of solidarity with India over US tariffs may offer temporary alignment, but past border clashes and economic frictions cast a long shadow. As Beijing positions itself as a champion of the Global South, the question for Delhi is whether promises of partnership will translate into fairness, or simply entrench dependence. For now, India’s engagement with China seems less about trust, and more about managing risks.