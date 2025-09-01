Odisha Govt launches Crackdown on Blackmarketing of Fertilisers

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has launched a crackdown on black marketing of fertilisers during the peak kharif season. The Agriculture department said enforcement teams of agriculture, revenue, and police officers are inspecting outlets across districts and blocks. So far, 4,546 retail outlets have been checked, 1,202 retailers issued show-cause notices, 30 traders given stop-sale orders, and licenses of 62 dealers suspended or cancelled. Fertiliser stock was also seized from six dealers.

Amid opposition criticism of an artificial shortage, the government clarified that fertiliser supply in the state remains adequate. Current stock in districts stands at 2.56 lakh tonnes, including 0.86 lakh tonnes of urea and 0.79 lakh tonnes of NPK varieties. By August-end, Odisha had received 8.10 lakh tonnes from the Centre against an allocation of 9.55 lakh tonnes, making total availability 11.04 lakh tonnes.

The government said 8.46 lakh tonnes have already been sold to farmers, while 11,692 tonnes of urea are in transit and will reach cooperative outlets within two days.