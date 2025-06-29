Holy Trinity escorted to Adapa Mandap of Gundicha Temple

TNI Bureau: Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were finally escorted to the ‘Adapa Mandap’ of the Gundicha Temple on Sunday.

The servitors took the deities to the ‘Adapa Mandap’ in the ceremonial ‘Pahandi Bije’ procession from their respective chariots.

All the rituals were performed peacefully amid tight security with the deployment of adequate security personnel. DGP YB Khurania himself was present to maintain law and order in the Pilgrim City.

Now, the devotees will be allowed to have the darshan of the deities at the ‘Adapa Mandap’ starting from tomorrow (Monday).