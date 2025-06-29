BJP Odisha defers its State Unit President Election

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to defer the election for the State president in the wake of the tragic deaths of the three devotees in stampede in Puri today.

As per the schedule of the election, candidates were slated to file their nominations tomorrow while the voting was to be held between 10 am and 12 pm on July 1 and the results would be declared at 12:30 pm on the same day.

However, senior party leader and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi said that the entire party is shocked and disturbed with the tragic death and as the last rites of the deceased are yet to be performed, the all types of election processes have been postponed.

A fresh date for the election would be declared following discussion with the central leadership, Sarangi informed.