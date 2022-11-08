Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Maharasthra

TNI Bureau: Following a visit to a gurdwara in the Nanded district as the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached its 62nd day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his foot march in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning.

A few hours after the yatra arrived in Maharashtra from neighbouring Telangana on Monday night for Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Congress MP paid a visit to the Gurdwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh ji Fateh Singh ji. Gandhi prayed for peace and equality at the gurdwara, the party tweeted.

Senior Maharashtra Congress officials, including former chief ministers Sushilkumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan, state party chief Nana Patole, and other leaders including Balasaheb Thorat, Manikrao Thakre, and Naseem Khan, walked behind Gandhi as he resumed his march. The march will move on to Atkali in Nanded’s Biloli city.

Gandhi will spend the night at the Godavari Manar Sugar Factory grounds in Biloli, according to a party official.

Gandhi claimed that the Centre’s bad policies, such as demonetisation and the poorly carried out Goods and Service Tax, caused small and medium companies to suffer as he entered Maharashtra on Monday night holding a “flaming torch” (mashaal).

Gandhi declared that during his 15-day stay in Maharashtra, he will listen to the state’s voice and its suffering. He also declared that no force could halt his yatra, which started on September 7 in Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) and will end in Srinagar.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The former president of the Congress party, whose organisation was a major political force in Maharashtra for many years and a member of the three-party government coalition until June of this year, declared that “no power can halt this yatra.”

Gandhi stated that the yatra’s purpose is to unite the nation and bring the nation’s pressing problems to light.

Even if it would like to, India cannot, in reality, provide its youth with jobs. Inflation and unemployment go hand in hand, he remarked, criticising the Narendra Modi administration.

The Congressman claimed that the major goal of his nationwide foot march is to raise awareness about the growth of hatred, rage, and violence.

Pawar’s participation in the yatra in Maharashtra, according to senior Congressman Ashok Chavan, will depend on his health.

Pawar (81) was recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to a fever and other medical problems. The NCP leader travelled to Shirdi on Saturday from Mumbai with medical professionals and gave a brief speech at a party convention in the temple town in the Ahmednagar district.

Former minister Aaditya Thackeray may participate in the 150-day yatra, according to Sachin Ahir, a lawmaker from the Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray group.