Higher Life Insurance Cover for Odisha Cops; Know Details

In a significant development aimed at enhancing the welfare of its personnel, Odisha Police has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer a comprehensive Police Salary Package (PSP) for its officers and staff. Signed on September 30, 2024, the MoU introduces a range of financial and insurance benefits, ensuring that Odisha Police employees receive crucial support in times of need.

Key Benefits Under the New PSP Scheme

The Police Salary Package offers several major benefits to police personnel holding salary accounts with SBI, including:

Zero Balance Accounts: Employees can now open zero balance salary accounts with SBI, removing the hassle of maintaining a minimum balance. Personal Accident Insurance (PAI): A significant feature of this package is the personal accident insurance cover, offering ₹100 lakh in case of death during both on-duty and off-duty hours. Additionally, in case of air accidents, the insurance cover is extended to ₹160 lakh. Disability Cover: Personnel facing permanent total disability due to accidents will receive up to ₹100 lakh, while those with permanent partial disability will be eligible for up to ₹80 lakh. Child Education and Marriage Benefits: The package includes provisions for supporting the education and marriage of children. A cover of up to ₹10 lakh is available for girl children’s higher education and marriage expenses, while ₹8 lakh is offered for male children’s education (ages 18-25). These benefits are applicable if a PAI claim is deemed admissible. Term Insurance: Along with the accident cover, personnel will also receive term insurance worth ₹10 lakh. Healthcare and Burn Treatment: In cases of burn injuries, a provision for plastic surgery expenses of up to ₹10 lakh has been introduced. The package also covers costs related to ambulance services, air ambulance, family transportation, and the transportation of mortal remains in the event of an accident.

Under the “SBI Rishtey” scheme, up to four family members of Gold and above variant account holders can open regular savings bank accounts with no minimum balance requirements. These accounts come with free debit cards and access to various financial services.

SBI will provide eligible police personnel with access to personal and home loans under this scheme. The disbursement of loans, including the SBI Xpress Credit Loan, will be subject to the bank’s terms and conditions. Odisha Police has clarified that it holds no liability in case of disputes or claims related to loans availed under the package.

Special insurance covers have been introduced for officers on duty in high-risk situations. This includes an additional ₹10 lakh cover for personnel engaged in operations against terrorists, Naxalites, or anti-national elements. An additional ₹10 lakh cover is also provided for those working on foreign soil, although these two benefits are mutually exclusive.

The new Police Salary Package not only extends financial security to Odisha Police personnel but also ensures that their families are protected in critical situations. This initiative underscores the state’s commitment to the welfare of its law enforcement officers, offering them much-needed support in return for their service and dedication.

The Odisha Police and SBI will continue to disseminate information about the new benefits to all employees across the state, ensuring that no one is left out of this welfare initiative.