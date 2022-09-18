Help the Business Community in Odisha, Businessman urges CM Naveen

Sanjeev Jain, a businessman from Odisha wrote a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, seeking answers to the questions related to investment in the State.

In his letter to the CM, he said that recently the CM went to Dubai and Mumbai to invite, encourage investors to invest in Odisha and that is a step in right direction.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, when was the last time the CM met the business community based out of Odisha, Sanjeev asked.

“We have large numbers of manufacturers in Rice, Cotton, Cashew , Sponge Iron, Polutry facing number of issues which if resolved can take them to next level creating wealth for all stakeholders. When was last time you met the associations of Hotel owners who are big driver of tourism sector in Odisha? When was last time you met the weavers and traders of Sambalpuri or Kotpad clothes to take them to bigger platform? When did you last met the owners of truck association who play major role towards growth of the economy”, he stated.

“Sir, please meet Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos and Alan Musk , Tatas and Birlas if that leads positive development of our sState. But don’t ignore your homegrown business community who are here to stay and have more stake in development of our State”, he further added.