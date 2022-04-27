Evening News Insight – April 27, 2022

➡️ Heatwave: Engineering colleges, technical institutions in Odisha to remain shut for 5 days.

➡️ Class 10 Board Exam in Odisha: Madhyama & Open School exams scheduled for second sitting will be conducted in the first sitting.

➡️ Covid precaution dose administered to 18% people in Odisha, informed the State Health and Family Welfare department Director, Bijay Panigrahi.

➡️ Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev released from jail on interim bail on health grounds.

➡️ BSc Radiology student of a private university found hanging in hostel in Khordha.

➡️ PM Modi urges Chief Ministers of all States to reduce Vat on Petrol, Diesel.

➡️PM Modi stresses on ‘test, track and treat’ to tackle COVID surge.

➡️ Cabinet okayed the proposal to increase the fertiliser subsidy from Rs 1,650 to Rs 2,500 per bag.

➡️ India offers additional $500 million after China’s muted response to Sri Lanka’s request.

➡️ Ravi Shastri advises Virat Kohli to pull out of Indian Premier League (IPL).

➡️ Four Syrian soldiers killed by Israeli strikes near Damascus.

➡️ Myanmar court sends Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years in jail for corruption.