Evening News Insight – April 27, 2022
PM Modi stresses on 'test, track and treat' to tackle COVID surge.
➡️Heatwave: Engineering colleges, technical institutions in Odisha to remain shut for 5 days.
➡️Class 10 Board Exam in Odisha: Madhyama & Open School exams scheduled for second sitting will be conducted in the first sitting.
➡️Covid precaution dose administered to 18% people in Odisha, informed the State Health and Family Welfare department Director, Bijay Panigrahi.
➡️Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev released from jail on interim bail on health grounds.
➡️BSc Radiology student of a private university found hanging in hostel in Khordha.
➡️PM Modi urges Chief Ministers of all States to reduce Vat on Petrol, Diesel.
➡️Cabinet okayed the proposal to increase the fertiliser subsidy from Rs 1,650 to Rs 2,500 per bag.
➡️India offers additional $500 million after China’s muted response to Sri Lanka’s request.
➡️Ravi Shastri advises Virat Kohli to pull out of Indian Premier League (IPL).
➡️Four Syrian soldiers killed by Israeli strikes near Damascus.
➡️Myanmar court sends Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years in jail for corruption.
➡️ Russia ‘ready to cooperate’ with UN to help civilians in Ukraine: Foreign Minister Lavrov.
