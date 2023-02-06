GST on Spectacles: Time to revisit the Decision!

By The News Insight
GST on Spectacles

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh sparked a debate on Twitter with his personal post regarding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on spectacles.

The 2014 Odisha Cadre IPS officer said that as the spectacles is an essential article there is a need for reconsideration of the 12% GST imposed on it. “GST on spectacles is minimum 12 %. There is need to revisit it as an essential article,” he wrote yesterday.

Several Twitter users including newsmen and advocates supported the tweet saying it is a genuine demand and thanked him for raising the issue. Some of them even demanded that he GST on spectacles should be brought to 5%.

“True. Someone who uses progressive lens can understand. Hope it is brought down,” wrote senior media person Debabrata Mohanty.

Another Twitter user named Abinash Mohapatra said, “Research says use or spectacle in Indian urban area is 46% and in rural area is 29%. So I also think the GST council must think of it and reduce to 5%>. Good observation sir.”

“Yes Sir, there should not be any GST or atleast of 2 % to 5% on Spectacles & Power Glasses as it involves EYE which is an healthcare issue,” said advocate Dibyalochan Sahu.

