Child Author from Odisha Anantinee Mishra meets President Murmu

TNI Bureau: Anantinee Mishra, 15-year-old Delhi-based child author, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

A native of Bhubaneswar and Class 10 student of Mother’s International School, New Delhi, Anantinee discussed her literary works and future plans with President Murmu.

She presented President Murmu with six of her published books, including the first copy of her latest published book ‘Crossfire’. The other five books include: Treasure of Short Stories, Manhattan to Munnar, Manhattan Ru Munnar (Odia) Khazana Khaniyon ka (Hindi) and Amalgam.

President Murmu blessed Anantinee to carry out more such literary works and wished her all success in life and future endeavors.