TNI Evening News Headlines – February 6, 2023

⏺️President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Odisha on February 10.
⏺️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates the court of civil judge (senior division)-cum-assistant sessions judge in Hinjilicut.
⏺️Crackdown following attack on Balasore Sub-Collector; Section 144 imposed in 15 sand quarries under Jaleswar Tehsil in Balasore.
⏺️Odisha likely to witness more wildfires this summer, warns Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Debidutta Biswal.
⏺️Ailing Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda to be shifted to Delhi ILBS for treatment tomorrow: Family.
⏺️100 airports to be developed by 2024 under Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme; Minister of State, Civil Aviation, V.K. Singh said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
⏺️Zero covid cases and zero deaths reported in Mumbai today.
⏺️Indian Navy’s Commodore Shivnath Dahiya, (IN) performed the flight test carrying out successful arrested landing.
⏺️Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds HAL’s new factory in Karnataka, unveils Light Utility Helicopter.
⏺️Dell Technologies Inc to cut about 6,650 jobs (5% of its global workforce).
⏺️Ahead Of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Wedding, Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace lit up in pink, yellow and red colours.
⏺️Women’s Premier League to be held in Mumbai from March 4-26.
⏺️More than 2,300 people killed so far due to deadly earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6 & 6.0 in Turkey and Syria.
