TNI Evening News Headlines – February 6, 2023

⏺️ President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Odisha on February 10.

⏺️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaug urates the court of civil judge (senior division)-cum-assistant sessions judge in Hinjilicut.

⏺️ Crackdown following attack on Balasore Sub-Collector; Section 144 imposed in 15 sand quarries under Jaleswar Tehsil in Balasore.

⏺️ Odisha likely to witness more wildfires this summer, warns Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Debidutta Biswal.

⏺️ Ailing Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda to be shifted to Delhi ILBS for treatment tomorrow: Family.

⏺️ 100 airports to be developed by 2024 under Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme; Minister of State, Civil Aviation, V.K. Singh said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

⏺️ Zero covid cases and zero deaths reported in Mumbai today.

⏺️ Indian Navy’s Commodore Shivnath Dahiya, (IN) performed the flight test carrying out successful arrested landing.

⏺️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds HAL’s new factory in Karnataka, unveils Light Utility Helicopter.

⏺️ Dell Technologies Inc to cut about 6,650 jobs (5% of its global workforce).

⏺️ Ahead Of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Wedding, Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace lit up in pink, yellow and red colours.

⏺️ Women’s Premier League to be held in Mumbai from March 4-26.