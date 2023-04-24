Errors in Odia Question Papers; OSSC cancels Prelim Exam of Accountant

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Monday announced to cancel the examination conducted on Sunday (both Odia and English version) following ‘substantial printing errors in question paper’.

Many aspirants who appeared for the examination held at different centres across the State on Sunday claimed that the Odia version of the questions in Preliminary examination for Accountant under the Housing and Urban Development department were full of mistakes.

The questions in Odia language were framed in such a manner that the candidates found it difficult to figure out.

In a fresh notice, the OSSC said that fresh date for preliminary examination will be announced shortly. The OSSC further regrets the inconvenience caused to the applicants.