Odisha CM advises Ministers to have meals at Orphanages & Schools during Official Tours

TNI Bureau: In order to check quality of food being served to Government-run orphanages, schools and Aahar centres, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik advised his Council of Ministers to have food at the at state-run institutions.

The Ministers were directed to submit detailed information on their surprise visits and suggestions in their monthly reports to the Chief Minister to keep an eye on the ongoing institutions and improve the quality of foods. The surprise visits will help bring development in the management of these institutions, the CM said.